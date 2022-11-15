Siddaramaiah opposed coerced conversion to another religion

Mysuru (The Hawk): Siddaramaiah, the head of the opposition in Karnataka, stated on Tuesday that he was against coercive conversions to religion.

"I oppose the forced conversion of adherents of one faith to adhere to another by luring them there. I appreciate the Supreme Court's decision in this matter, Siddaramaiah argued.

Siddaramaiah expressed his opinion about not forcing anyone to change to a different religion while speaking to reporters at his home.

In accordance with Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, all citizens are free to follow any religion they choose, he said.

In response to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha's remarks about tearing down bus shelters that resembled mosques, Siddaramaiah said that the twice-elected MP could not act in such a reckless manner.

"The government erected it; who is he to tear it down? He did not pay to have it built. Is there a rule that says bus shelters can't look like gumbaz? Attacking MP Pratap Simha in the singular, he said, "Will he destroy all comparable buildings.

He said, "History shouldn't be skewed; the BJP is digging up such problems just to garner votes.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah has criticised Karnataka's current BJP administration for enacting an anti-conversion law that, in his opinion, is intended to "harass minorities."

(Inputs from Agencies)