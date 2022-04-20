Sid-Katrina new pic will make you fall 'deep into love'

New Delhi: Looks like Sidharth Malhotra is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film 'Baar Baar Dekho' as after treating his fans to its first song 'Kala Chashma', the actor has now released a picture featuring him and his female co-star Katrina Kaif. Sidharth, 31, took to his Twitter handle and shared a still, wherein both stars could be seen sharing an intimate moment, writing, "Falling deep into love @BaarBaarDekho_ trailer out soon ! #KatrinaKaif." In the pic, bare -chested Sid is seen flaunting his chiseled body while the 'Fitoor' actress flaunted her hot-bod in orange bikini. The upcoming movie, which has been shot in Glasgow, Scotland, Krabi, Thailand and Delhi, would see the pair teaming up for the first time. Nitya Mehra's directorial has been in news because of its much trending wedding song 'Kala Chashma', which has crossed 10 million mark within two days of its release. The movie, which also stars Sarika and Ram Kapoor, is slated to hit the theaters on September 9.