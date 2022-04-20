Siblings seek justice for dead father, threaten suicide

Lucknow: Two orphaned siblings, whose father recently committed suicide, have threatened to commit suicide if those responsible for driving their father to take the extreme step are not booked.

The brother, 16, and his sister, 15, had lost their mother in 2005.

Their father Krishna Dutt Sharma, 38, a fourth-class employee at Sri Gandhi Smarak Inter College of Aligarh, had allegedly committed suicide on August 3 by consuming poison.

Before he died, Sharma had apparently told his relatives that his college principal and clerk were demanding Rs two lakh to release his salary. They were allegedly giving him half his salary and also not letting him mark the attendance.

He also shot a video while consuming some poisonous substance and uploaded it on social media.

The Aligarh Police, on Wednesday, registered an FIR against unidentified persons under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, no one has been arrested in the case so far.

The siblings said, "We had met Superintendent of Police (rural) Atul Sharma, who assured us that a proper investigation would be held in the matter, but he was transferred on Wednesday night (following the incident in which a BJP MLA was manhandled). We do not know who will help us now."

One of their relatives, Gaurav Kumar Sharma, said that the deceased had got the job in 2007 in place of his father who had died. "Sharma told me before death that the principal and the clerk were harassing him and constantly demanding money," he said.