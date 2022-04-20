Siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar collaborate on new song

Mumbai: Singing sensation Neha Kakkar has collaborated with her brother, composer-singer Tony Kakkar on a new song, titled "Bheegi bheegi".

The romantic ballad is written by Tony along with Prince Dubey.

"Tony and I love jamming and working on songs together as music just runs through our veins. Whenever Tony discusses a song with me, I immediately agree without even listening to it because I know it will be a masterpiece. ''Bheegi Bheegi'' is another special song for us and we are happy to bring to the audiences this ballad that talks about the intensity of love in the rains," Neha said.

The brother-sister duo has earlier worked together on songs like "Mile ho tum humko" and "Goa wale beach pe".

"Bheegi Bheegi" is presented by T-Series.

