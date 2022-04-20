SI Arrested, Sent To Prison On Rape Charge In UP

Rampur: A police Sub-Inspector, arrested in connection with the rape of a seven-year-old girl in Bharwaka area here, was sent to prison on Sunday. Superintendent of Police(SP) Vipin Tanda said that Sub-Inspector Tejveer Singh, posted at the Bharwaka police outpost took the girl inside his room and tried to rape her. However, the girl was saved when she raised an alarm, following which the accused fled the scene. Later, mob attacked the police outpost demanding immediate arrest of the SI. The SP said that the girl, who fell unconscious, was taken to hospital for medical examination. Later, the father of the victim lodged an FIR after which the accused was arrested on Saturday night. He was sent to prison by a special court. The accused SI has been suspended and an investigation was underway. UNI