Shweta Tripathi on the most impactful scene in Mirzapur 2

Mumbai: Actress Shweta Tripathi says the finale of 'Mirzapur 2' had a huge impact on the whole team, and they ended up crying and hugging each other.

In the final episode of season two, Shweta's character Golu along with Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), kill Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma).

"The scene that really impacted me was the last scene of season two. We were building that anger and frustration that we've been carrying, like 'aaj badla lenge'! We all were so high on emotions that we didn't eat. There was a moment when Ali and Munna (Divyendu Sharma) and I just hugged and cried. I think everybody on the set felt that emotion," Shweta said.

Talking more about the role, Shweta said: "I think it's the last scene of episode one where Golu makes her first kill. Three cups were kept in front of me with fake blood with mashed bananas and chunks of apples to create the feel of flesh and I had to target them. My real emotions surfaced when I went for it and a chunk of banana went straight into my eye."

Asked how the show will transform in the future, Rasika Dugal said her character "Beena will be a matriarch and Mirzapur will be a matriarchal society."

"I would love for that to happen. How would Mirzapur run if women run Mirzapur?" Shweta wondered during a conversation in "IMDb On the Scene". —IANS