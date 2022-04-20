Shweta Tiwari Shares Pic from the Time She Took 'Freedom for Granted'

Television star Shweta Tiwari is missing her days of "freedom", she has shared with fans.

Amid the extended COVID-19 lockdown, Shweta took to Instagram and shared a picture from when she took 'freedom for granted', to relive the days when she could freely go out.

In the picture, the actress, who is popular for her role of Prerna in the hit TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay..., can be seen sitting in a park, phone in hand.

"Throwback to When we took our freedom for granted!" she captioned the image.

In a recent photo, she shared, Shweta and her toddler son Reyansh can be seen playing with dough. She even posted a photograph of herself giving her three-year-old son a haircut.

Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has a daughter Palak. The actress divorced Raja, accusing him of domestic violence, and married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. Reyansh is Shweta's child from Abhinav.

On the work front, Shweta is currently seen on the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite actor Varun Badola.

—PTI