Shweta Basu Prasad bags a new web series

Mumbai: Actress Shweta Basu Prasad has been cast in a new web series titled "Dr. Donn".

The show, which is inspired by a true story, will revolve around Ranveer Don aka Dr. Donn, a man who made headlines by leaking the entrance exam papers of IIT, MBBS, IAS, IPS between 1995-2003.

Shweta will be seen playing the character of a lawyer, Rekha, a no-nonsense person and one who doesn''t get influenced by anything.

"I am really excited to play the character of Rekha who is a strong, confident lawyer and has high moral standards but somehow ends up taking up the case of Dr.Donn and realises that she''s actually defending somebody who''s grey in character," she said.

"I feel the kind of content that is being made on the web these days is truly commendable. I hope viewers like what we have in store and the web series goes on to be a huge success," she added.

The show will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

