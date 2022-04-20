Shut Down Factories Causing Pollution Immediately: HC

Nainital: The High Court of Uttarakhand has asked the government as to why factories causing pollution, have not been shut down as yet despite the fact that shut down notices have already been served on them. The court has asked to present affidavits in this matter till Monday. The matter was heard in the bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice N S Dhani. During the hearing today, the Advocate of pollution control board presented the list of all the factories in the court and told the court that they had issued notices to stop the polluting companies, but the administration, the police and the power corporation are not cooperating, which is causing problems in the closure of the factories. In the past, the government had informed the division bench that the pollution control board had notified the factories not meeting the norms and had issued notice to close about 20% i.e. 130 factories. The Central Environment Control Board had sought a list of all the factories in the state, which stated that 30 to 35 factories of the state are such that they are not able to meet the standards of the board. The state government had been instructed to take immediate action on this.

According to the case, Hemanshu Chandola, resident of Udham Singh Nagar had filed a PIL in the High Court saying that there are about 27-28 industries in Udhamsingh Nagar, which are polluting air and water. Many people have died from hepatitis. In the petition it was stated that agricultural land has not remained worth cultivating and even the rivers have been contaminated.