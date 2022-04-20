Shut Down All Illegal Slaughter Houses: HC

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state government to abide by its ruling of shutting down all illegal slaughter houses. The High Court had directed the state government to this effect in September 2018, after a PIL was filed at the high court showing pictures of animals being brutally slaughtered in the open. The court had ordered that the order be implemented "within 72 Hours" The court had observed that all the heads of the local bodies must ensure that no animal is slaughtered in the open.

The Executive officers of Manglore, Haridwar and Nainital have filed affidavits that all illegal slaughter houses would be closed down any how by 15th July. Earlier last month two residents of Nainital district had filed a petition in the court to allow opening of slaughter houses that were willing to comply with the guidelines, after which the court has allowed the same.