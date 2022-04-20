Shruti Ulfat joins cast of 'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka'

Mumbai: Actress Shruti Ulfat will enter the show "Pinjara Khubsurti Ka". She will essay a new character called Vishakha Rajvansh, a fashion tycoon and a philanthropist who is powerful and doesn't let anyone refer to her as the weaker sex.

"My character Vishakha is someone who has gone through a lot of trials in her life and has overcome them. She has achieved a position of power now and wants to help women who are struggling to get back on their feet. She wants to empower them and for that she has opened an NGO," she says.

The actress adds that her character will bring about a twist in the show. Vishakha would be seen helping Mayura, essayed by Riya Sharma.

"Her path crosses with Mayura's and she decides to help Mayura and give her a chance to fight back. This is a very interesting twist in the story, and I am sure that the viewers will love to see how it unfolds," she says .

"Pinjara Khubsurti Ka" also stars Sahil Uppal and airs on Colors.

--IANS



