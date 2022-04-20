Shruti Haasan: Glitches are good

Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan is a fan of glitches.

Shruti took to Instagram, where she shared two hazy photographs of herself. She is seen posing with the camera.

"Glitches are good," Shruti, who scored a following of 14 million on the photo-sharing web-site.

The actress, who is the daughter of veteran stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika, took to Instagram Stories, where she shared that she has been "stalking" a puppy all morning.

Amid lockdown, Shruti was seen cooking, cleaning and spending time with her pet cat.

Shruti has worked in the southern film industry and in Bollywood.

She made her debut in Bollywood in 2000 with the film "Luck". She was later seen in Hindi films like "Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji", "Ramayya Vasthavayya" and "Behen Hogi Teri".

In the southern film industry, she has worked in hits like "Gabbar Singh", "Yevadu" and "Puli" among many others.

She will next be seen in Telugu movie "Krack" and "Laabam", a Tamil film.

–IANS