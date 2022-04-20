Shruti Haasan switches from sweatpants to saree for Insta post

Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan posted a picture of herself in a saree on Instagram on Friday, and the compliments poured in.





"Hi there!!! Been ages since I wore anything traditional!! It's been the sweatpants look for days and days and days. So, here's a Friday flashback for you," Shruti wrote with her picture post.





The post received over two lakh likes within three hours of upload.





The actress, who is currently in Mumbai, informed fans recently about finally getting out of her house after three months with all required precautions.





On the work front, Shruti will be seen in Telugu film "Salaar" alongside Prabhas and Tamil film "Laabam" with Vijay Sethupati.

—IANS

