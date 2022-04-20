Shruti Haasan on nepotism: Easy to get in, hard to stay in

Mumbai: "I have to admit that the doors opened for me because of the kind of people I have grown up with, because of my parents. I got that because of my surname, I cannot deny that. But I am a slow learner, in general, in life. I did not know the right way of communication, and how to hustle to reach out to the right people. In fact, I still am socially awkward. So, it was not been easy for me to navigate. I do not take away the fact that I am privileged, though overall I have a hard journey. I would say, it was easy to get in but hard to stay in," Shruti told IANS.

Right now, she is gearing up for her upcoming OTT release, "Yaara", a directorial venture of her "favourite", the National award-winning filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia. The film also features Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal role.

"Yaara" releases on Zee5, on July 30.

—IANS