Shruti Haasan misses being on stage

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, actress Shruti Haasan is missing being on stage and performing.

"I miss this," she wrote on Instagram while sharing a clip that captures her giving an intense performance on stage.

Recently, Shruti also shared that she is a fan of glitches.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared two hazy photographs of herself. She is seen posing with the camera.

"Glitches are good," Shruti, who scored a following of 14 million on the photo-sharing web-site.

Amid lockdown, Shruti, who is the daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has been cooking, cleaning and spending time with her pet cat, going by her social media posts.

Shruti made her debut in Bollywood in 2000 with the film "Luck". She was later seen in Hindi films like "Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji", "Ramayya Vasthavayya" and "Behen Hogi Teri".

In South, she has worked in hits like "Gabbar Singh", "Yevadu" and "Puli" among others films. She will next be seen in Telugu movie "Krack" and "Laabam", a Tamil film.

--IANS