Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan is enjoying shooting her upcoming Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed drama "Yaara" in the monsoons. The 29-year-old actress will be seen alongside Irrfan Khan, Vidyut Jamwal and Amit Sadh in the film. "Team yaara !! #rains #shoot #workmode," Shruti posted on Instagram alongside a picture of the cast and crew from the movie's set. "Yaara" is an official remake of the 2011 French film "Les Lyonnais".
Shruti Haasan Enjoys 'Yaara' Shoot In Rains
April20/ 2022
