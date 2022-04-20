Shriya Pilgaonkar shoots for lockdown series ''The Gone Game'' at home

Mumbai: Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar kicked off the shoot of her latest digital thriller series "The Gone Game" at home. She says the process of working on an online live play and shooting a series during the lockdown has been challenging and fun at the same time.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the series chronicles a mystery involving a death that takes place during the lockdown and changes the life of a family. The lockdown series is being shot entirely in the confines of the actors'' homes.

"The process of working on an online live play and shooting a series during lockdown has been challenging and a lot of fun. Of course, it isn''t easy managing your own hair, makeup, costume, art, some part of production, and cinematography. But it''s been a learning process and made me even more grateful for all the people who contribute behind the scenes on a set," Shriya said.

The actress said she is "fortunate to have been able to do these long-distance collaborations, which have kept me in a positive and creatively engaged space. And it''s made me much more aware of the different aspects of the craft "

Shriya was also a part of Sheena Khalid''s online play "Lockdown Love". Her other wrapped projects include the trilingual film "Haathi Mere Saathi" with Rana Dagubatti, and a series titled "Crackdown" opposite Saqib Saleem.

