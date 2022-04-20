Shriram Transport Finance plans to raise funds via debt securities

New Delhi: Shriram Transport Finance Company on Tuesday said its board will meet next month to consider raising funds through the issuance of debt securities.

"The company will consider raising of funds by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by private placement basis and/or public issue subject to market conditions

Shriram Transport Finance Company said in this regard the meeting of the banking and finance committee/debt issuance committee / bond issuance committee will be held to consider and approve such issuances of debt securities during the month ending January 31, 2021.

However, the company did not specify the amount that it is planning to raise.

Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company were trading 2.56 per cent higher at Rs 1,042.35 a piece on the BSE. —PTI