Shripad Naik on recovery path: CM

Panaji: Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, who was injured in a road mishap earlier this week, is on the path to recovery and may be shifted out of the CCU after some days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Since the Minister was on recovery path, doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi may not examine Naik again, Sawant told reporters at the Goa Medical College, where Naik has been admitted since January 11.

"He may be shifted out of the coronary care unit after some days. His health is improving day by day," the Chief Minister said.

"AIIMS doctors will not be required to fly in again to examine him. Doctors at the Goa Medical College are coordinating with them," Sawant said.

Earlier in the morning, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the hospital and met Naik to ask after his health.

"Naidu spoke to Naik and wished him speedy recovery," Sawant said.

Meanwhile, Medical College Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said that although Naik's health parameters are normal, his discharge date has not been decided yet.

Naik's wife Vijaya and Personal Secretary Deepak Ghume died of injuries after their car met with an accident in Yellapur in Karnataka on Monday night.

Naik's driver and Personal Security Officer are recuperating at the Goa hospital.

—IANS



