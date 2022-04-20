Shrines Of Lord Badrinath Open With Full Vedic Chanting And Legal Legislation

Jodh Singh Rawat

Gairsain (Chamoli): The shrines of Lord Shri Badrinath were opened on Friday on auspicious time with full Vedic chanting and legal legislation at Brahm Bela. Ishwar Prasad Namboodari, the Chief Rawal of Brdinath Dham, prayed for the well-being of all by opening the doors of the temple at exactly 4:30 am with Vedic chanting in the auspicious time. The process of opening the doors started at 3:00 am on Friday. Kubera ji, Shri Uddhav ji and Gadu ghada were reached from the south gate into the temple premises. Due to Corona crisis, this time on the occasion of opening of the shrines kapat, the priest and Rawal, along with priest Rawal, were present in the main temple. Whereas in the entire temple complex and courtyard, only 28 people were present during the opening of the doors. During this period, the social distancing was also followed. First, the chief priest of the temple, Rawal Ishwar Prasad Nambudari, Dharmadhikari Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal and Haqqukdhari entered the temple keeping a distance of two yards and worshiped Lord Badrinath. Earlier, the entire temple complex was sanitized and the doors of the temple were opened with full legal legislation, wearing masks keeping the spatial distancing. The first worship at Badrinath temple was performed in the name of the Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi. The temple was decorated with marigold flowers on the occasion of the inauguration. With the opening of the doors of Badrinath Dham, Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand was also formally started.

Due to the lockdown in the Corona epidemic, this time the doors of the temple opened very simplistically. The army band could not join this year like previous years when the doors of Dham were opened. There was also no traditional dance in the local women's group. Even the thousands of devotees who come here at the time of opening of the kapat, could not be witness to the inauguration of this kapat. According to the advisory issued under the aegis of the Corona epidemic, pilgrims are not allowed to visit religious places at present.

District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria had allowed only 28 people belonging to a limited number of settlements to visit Badrinath Dham. District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria and Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh Chauhan also did not attend the opening of the doors.

Every year thousands of devotees used to pay their respects to Lord Shri Badrinath on the occasion of opening of the doors. There were crowds of devotees all around Baikuntha Dham. But this time around the Baikuntha Dham, there was silence on the historical and scenic places like Taptakund, Narada Kund, Shesh Netra Lake, Neelkanth Shikhar, Urvashi Temple, Brahma Kapal, Mata Murti Temple and the last village of the country, Mana, Bhimpul, Vasudhara waterfall etc. . No devotees are seen here. All shops in Dham were also closed. Due to the Corona crisis, at this time of opening the kapat, only a few people, including the chief priest, could join the worship by following the physical distance.

Chief priests Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodari, IFS officer of Devasthanam board BD Singh, Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal of Badrinath temple, Rajguru Jagdamba Prasad and Hakkukdhari were present at the opening of the doors of the Badrinath temple.