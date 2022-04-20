Shri Shirdi Sai Palaquin Is Taken Out In Chandpur

Chandpur(Bijnor): Shri Shirdi Sai Palanquin was taken out with beautiful tableaux in Chandpur on Friday under the auspices of Shri Sai Seva Samiti. Shri Sai Baba's palanquin Yatra with beautiful sights was welcomed by Sai devotees at many places in the city. Shri Sai Palaquin was started from Ramlila ground Chandpur after offering prayers to Sai Baba by Shri Sai Seva Samiti members Chandpur. Passing through the Nehru Chauk, Shankar bazar and old post office the Palquin reached the temple of Pandit Netram at Mohalla Sahuwan. Sai Prasad was distributed after Sai Baba's aarti at the temple. In this Shobha Yatra Shankar Parvati, Maa Kali Tandava, Sai Baba, Luv Kush, Radha Krishna and Sri Sai Rath was adorning the beautiful tableaux. Shri Sai Palanki was the center of attraction for the devotees. During the Shobha Yatra, the devotees of Sai Baba were bearing the Palquin on their shoulders. On this occasion Mr Navdeep Agarwal, Nitin Vashistha, Atul Jaimini, Pawan Maheshwari, Vicky Vasistha, Nikhil Agarwal etc. were present and reciting Sai Mantra and Sai Songs.