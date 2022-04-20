Shri Radhe Maa approached for Bigg Boss 9?

The godwoman has been approached for the controversial reality show� A few days ago we had informed you that Salman Khan will return as the host of the ninth season of Bigg Boss. The makers of the show are currently in talks with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and are finalising his terms and conditions. A source close the show exclusively told us that Shri Radhe Maa has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 9. Yes, you heard it right. Our source said, � The makers are in the process of finalising contestants for Bigg Boss 9 and have met Radhe Maa for it. If everything goes fine she will be a part of the show.� Controversial godwoman Shri Radhe Maa has been emboriled in controversies ever since her pictures in a red mini dress went viral. Soon after this, a video of her grooving to a popular number too went viral and she was booked under the dowry act. Recently former Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra claimed that Radhe Maa made sexual advances and after Dolly spoke about it, she received life threatening calls from the godwoman�s followers. We also recently reported that one of Radhe Maa�s followers claimed that she organised naked satsangs and sex parties. With so many controversies, we guess Radhe Maa will be something to watch out for in Bigg Boss 9.