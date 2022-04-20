Shri Hemkunt Sahib Yatra Postponed Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Chamoli: In view of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, Shri Hemkunt Sahib Yatra has been postponed on Sunday.

The Yatra for Sri Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara situated in the hilly district of Chamoli was scheduled to start on May 10.

It is believed that the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, had meditated at Hemkund in his previous birth. India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases and the second wave of pandemic has gripped the country. The country reported 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges on Sunday, taking the total cases tally to 1,69,60,172. There are 26,82,751 active cases in India currently. —ANI