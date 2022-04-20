Shravani Fair Inaugurated At Jageshwar By U'khand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat

Kapil Malhotra

Almora: To promote religious tourism as well as to preserve the culture which is nearing extinction, we have to prioritize fairs. This was stated by Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister for Higher Education, Cooperative and Dairy Development on the occasion of inauguration of Shravani fair in Jageshwar. He said that the Jageshwar Temple Group attracts a huge number of tourists and special attention should be taken to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the pilgrims and tourists. Dr. Rawat said that Jageshwar Dham is not included as a 12th Jyothirlinga in the tourism list of the Central Government and for this records and facts would be made available to the Union Tourism Minister, and all out efforts would be made by the government of Uttarakhand to included Jageshwar in the list. Only when Jageshwar is recognised as the fifth dham that the budget would be made available for its development. On the question of opening a cooperative bank at either Naini, Kafrakhan or Binta, he said that this would be possible only if a report is presented to the Chairman of the District Co-operative Bank with an assurance of at least two thousand accounts. Regarding the opening of degree college at Danya, he said that if there are more than 300 students, a degree college would be opened from the next session onwards.

The cooperation minister said on the demand of the people the government is negotiating with the officials of the Archaeology Department for the restoration of dilapidated Dharamsala. He informed that if local people make their land available, the Jageshwar – Naini bypass road could be a reality soon. Earlier, he also worshiped at Jageshwar temple. He praised the work being done by the temple committee and said that the work being done by the DM Nitin Bhadauriya, is exemplary for all of us.

On this occasion, a very special guest, Vice President Raghunath Singh Chauhan said that the government is doing many innovative experiments to promote fairs and festivals, so that the next generation can get information about them.

On this occasion, Mahesh Negi, MLA of Dwarahat, District President Govind Singh Pilkhwal, Subhash Pandey, Pitambar Pandey also put up their views.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the fair, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria said that efforts will be made to provide more beauty to this fair and local product will also be kept here for sale here. He said that 05 shuttle services are being run by the district administration in the period of the fair so that there is no inconvenience to the devotees. He highlighted the work being done in the Jageshwar Temple Group and other areas. District Co-operative Bank Chairman Lalit Latwal, Ramesh Bahuguna, Mohan Ravi Routela, Temple Committee President Bhagwan Bhatt, Vice President Govind Gopal, and other public representatives and officials were present. On this occasion cultural events were organized by various cultural parties. The program was conducted by Vibhu Krishna.