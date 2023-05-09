Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court frames charges against accused Aaftab Poonawala

New Delhi: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and then dismembering her body, had murder and evidence tampering charges lodged against him on Tuesday. Prosecutors presented "sufficient material" to Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar, who ruled that there was "prima facie" evidence to indict the defendants.

The court noted that it was premature to rule on whether or not Poonawala could be found guilty of both charges without first conducting a full trial.

"... The prosecution has shown sufficient evidence in the record to proceed with a trial of the accused for both charges. The prosecution has presented enough evidence to warrant an arrest under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the judge said.—Inputs from Agencies