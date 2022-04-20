Shraddha, Tiger go rebellious in 'Baaghi' first poster

Mumbai:�First poster of Shraddha Kapoor-Tiger Shroff starrer "Baaghi" with the lead pair showing intense and rebellious attitude has been released. The 28-year-old actress took to Twitter to share the poster. "Abhi toh humne start kiya hai! Presenting the #BaaghiPoster. @iTigerShroff @BaaghiOffical @ngemovies @UTVfilms," Shraddha wrote. Tiger, 26, also shared the poster on his page, which features him showing off his body with Shraddha by his side, sporting a rugged look. The Sabbir Khan-directed film is about a rebel (Tiger), who will go to great lengths to fight for his love. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has produced the film. "Baaghi" is Tiger's second film. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with "Heropanti". Shraddha, who was last seen in "ABCD 2," has recently completed the shoot of "Rock On 2". Trailer of "Baaghi" will be released on March 14.