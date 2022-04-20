Shraddha Kapoor�s special award for Kangana Ranaut�s Queen performance

Kangana Ranaut left many applauding her performance in Queen this year. Not only did the film become a turning point in her career, it also cemented her position in Bollywood as one of the most credible actresses. Almost every actor/actress in the industry showered Kangana with unbounded praise and some even envied her for playing the role so effortlessly. But more than anything else, Queen gave her an unending line of fans, one of which is our very own Ek Villain actress, Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha cannot stop talking about how awesome Kangy was in Queen. She recently tweeted, �Did I mention that I absolutely LOVED Kangana in Queen?Pure talent personified.Looking forward to her upcoming films!� Her fangirl moment wasn�t over there. Recently when the two actresses met each other at Sanjay Bhansali�s bash, Shraddha made it a point to let Kangana know personally how she was super impressed by her Queen act. She even instagrammed a pic of herself with Ms Ranaut with the caption, �And I run in to her tonight! So happy I could tell her how much I loved her performance. After all,the biggest award you can get is from your fans ;) � Now ain�t that the sweetest thing? Recently at Life OK Screen Awards, Deepika Padukone too, dedicated her award to Kangana saying that she is the one who truly deserves to get it! Gone are the days when actresses were allergic to openly praising their contemporaries. The modern day actress is more secure about her work and position in the industry. Times are truly changing