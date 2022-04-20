Shraddha Kapoor�s retro look for a magazine cover is so on fleek- view pics!

The actress is currently riding high on the success of ABCD 2� Shraddha Kapoor achieved a new feat in the business of entertainment recently as she showcased herself as a commendable dancer in the recently released ABCD 2. Her chemistry with Varun Dhawan was hugely adored by the fans and the dance-based film is already on it�s way to becoming a blockbuster! The actress through is not resting after all the exhausting shooting and promotional work.

�� She was spotted with Remo D�Souza and Sachin-Jigar recording for the Bezubaan unplugged version of the ABCD 2 song. She will begin shooting for Baaghi with Tiger Shroff too. In the midst of all that, Shraddha made some time to squeeze in a magazine cover shoot and boy did she do it with grace! She featured on this month�s issue of the Noblesse magazine and she is dressed in a form-flattering Fendi dress. Trust this girl to flaunt big hair like a pro! Isn�t she looking ultra-gorg? For the inside pictures Shraddha is wearing Monisha Jaisingh and Louboutin boots! We think that Shraddha should now do the role of a femme-fatale or a role which requires her to play a vintage beauty! What are you thoughts on that? Tell us in the comments section below!