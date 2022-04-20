Shraddha Kapoor turns singer for mommy!

New Delhi: The quintessential girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor has impressed one and all with her acting prowess and singing talent at the same time. She has crooned for her films in the past, but what we hear now is that she recently turned singer for her mother. According to a leading daily, the young and peppy actress celebrated her mother's birthday lately and arranged for a karaoke night to make it a memorable one. Not many are aware about the fact that it's not just Shraddha who sings in the family�her mom Shivangi too is a great singer. Therefore, Shraddha's birthday surprise was a success, as mommy dear had a fun-filled night with her friends and family, reports suggest.