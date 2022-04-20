Shraddha Kapoor to Sing All Her Songs in 'Rock On 2'

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor has shown her singing skills in 'Aashiqui 2', 'Haider' and 'ABCD 2', and the actress says in her forthcoming film 'Rock On 2' she is going to playback all her songs. The 27-year-old actress has joined the second installment of music drama 'Rock On', which features Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Prachi Desai and Purab Kohli, who all starred in the original film. The 27-year-old actress has joined the second installment of music drama 'Rock On', which features Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Prachi Desai and Purab Kohli, who all starred in the original film. During a fan chat on Twitter, Shraddha was asked if she is singing any song in 'Rock On 2', the 'Ek Villain' star said, "Yes will be singing all my songs for #RockOn2." The film is being directed by Shujaat Saudagar. The actress revealed that she wants to work with actors Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in future projects. Shraddha will be next seen opposite Tiger Shroff in romantic action film 'Baaghi'. "I hope people enjoy #Baaghi. We have worked really hard on it."