Shraddha Kapoor to play Madhuri's part in 'Ram Lakhan' remake?

New Delhi: Remakes and sequels are the current favourites of Bollywood filmmakers these days. When the remake version of classic 'Ram Lakhan' was announced, speculations went rife over the star cast of the film. The latest that has been reported about the 1989 remake is that petite actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the top contenders to play dancing diva Madhuri Dixit's role in the remake. According to a report in DNA, Karan Johar is keen on casting Shraddha for Madhuri's part as he is highly impressed with the actress post the success of 'ABCD2'. However, no official word has been put forward as yet. Other names which are reportedly part of the remake version are Sidharth Malhotra and Ranveer Singh.