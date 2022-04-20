Shraddha Kapoor pens handwritten note in 3 languages for fans

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently crossed the milestone of 50 million followers on Instagram, and to thank her fans for all the love, she shared handwritten notes in Marathi, Hindi and English on Thursday.

Her note in English read: "To all my dearest sweetest, gems, babudis, fan clubs, and well wishers. I've been going through all the videos, edits, and posts that you have made with a much love and I'm so so so overwhelmed and humbled! I am here because of you all. I wish you all lots and lots of love right back along with happiness and peace. Please take the best care of yourselves, spread kindness and keep shining bright. Thank You, Thank You, Thank You! 50 Million Times."

Shraddha's feed has everything from fashion to fun to behind-the-scenes slices from her film shoots, and more.

Being an environment activist as well, the actress often uses her social media platforms to urge her fans to do their bit for animals.

On the film front, she will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's upcoming directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

