Shraddha Kapoor Hopes To Impress Shankar-ehsaan-loy With Her Vocals

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor's soothing voice in songs like �Galliyan� and the recent �Bezubaan Phir Se� has been well appreciated by listeners and now she hopes to please talented musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with her singing skills in �Rock On 2�. "I just enjoy singing and I'm not professionally trained. But I just love singing. And I'm hoping that with these classes my singing improves further," Shraddha, who is undergoing voice modulation classes to fine-tune her voice for the film, said at the cover launch of Hello magazine starring her. "I'll be recording with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and I hope that while recording, they are just smiling that I have taken good training for my voice. I'm just hoping that they are happy with my voice." Shraddha will be paired opposite actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar in the film. About her experience of working and singing with him, she said: "It was a great experience. This is the first time I've rehearsed with him. I have been very excited to work with Farhan Akhtar and finally I'm getting the opportunity to work with him. Looking forward to record with him." Though Shraddha's rendition of �Galliyan� from �Ek Villian� and �Bezubaan Phir Se� from �ABCD 2� connected instantly with the audiences, they were not originals considering the male versions of the songs which were released first and later became chartbusters. And Shraddha's versions were released towards the later stages of promotions. So with �Rock On 2�, she will definitely be looking for her version to be an exclusive one, preferably a duet with Farhan.