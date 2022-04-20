Shraddha Kapoor finds Deepika Padukone a warm person

New Delhi: Bollywood gen-next actress Shraddha Kapoor is these days busy with the promotions of her upcoming venture 'ABCD2'. The 26-year-old actress still took some time out to join the success party of Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku'. Shraddha took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted: �How wonderfully warm & sweet are you @deepikapadukone ! Had a great time at your #PIKU success bash tonight! Big congratulations again!!!!� 'Piku' was released on May 8, 2015 and received rave reviews from the viewers across the globe. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Moushumi Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Seems like two actresses can bond well in Bollywood now!