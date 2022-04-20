Shraddha Kapoor celebrates one year of 'Saaho'

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho' completed one year of its release on Sunday.

The 'Half Girlfriend' star, Kapoor, took a trip down memory lane and shared two photographs on twitter to mark the special day.

One picture had the 33-year-old actor alongside her flick's co-star Prabhas, while the other picture seems to be a behind-the-scene picture during the shoot.

"#1YearOfSaaho, she tweeted."

The 'Baahubali' star, Prabhas took to Instagram to thank 'Saaho' fans for all the love and support shown for the movie.

"To my diehard fans and team Saaho, thank you for all the love and support! #1YearOfSaaho," he wrote.

Directed by Sujeeth, 'Saaho' also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

The movie marked Prabhas' debut in the Hindi film industry and Shraddha's entry in the South Indian film industry. —ANI