Shraddha Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan To Be Summoned By NCB In Bollywood & Drugs Angle Probe

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor is set to be summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the Bollywood & drug link probe. As per sources, it will happen this week Shraddha Kapoor is set to be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with agency's probe into the link between Bollywood and drugs. As per sources, the actor is likely to be called in for questioning this week. Another actor who is also likely to be summoned by NCB this week is Sara Ali Khan. Shraddha Kapoor, who is the daughter of Shakti Kapoor, had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death investigation brought lens on prime accused Rhea's narcotics association, in his last release on the big screen Chhichhore in 2019. The film was a big success at the box office.

On the other hand, Sara's possible questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau this week is after the NCB had confirmed that her name had emerged in the questioning of the Rhea Chakraborty case. READ: NCB Nabs Drug Supplier Rahil Vishram; Alleges Links With Bollywood A-listers

Sara Ali Khan, meanwhile, had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in her debut film Kedarnath. As per Sushant's former flatmate-teammate Samuel Haokip, the lead pair were in a relationship, that broke up after the failure of Sonchiriya.

Rhea Chakraborty arrested

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs. The first has to do with the probe into the drug angle in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and the second is to do with Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint to the NCB about a 2019 Bollywood party from which a video had emerged.

In terms of the former, earlier in the day, Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jaya Saha and manager Shruti Modi were summoned by the NCB in connection with the case. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty had on Saturday cracked at the NCB's office admitting that she had consumed narcotics. While the actor had earlier claimed that she had only procured drugs for Sushant and his friends, she has now admitted that she did consume drugs herself.

Rhea continues to remain in judicial custody till September 22 and is lodged at the Byculla jail

—IANS