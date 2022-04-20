Shraddha Kapoor 'lucky' to be in 'Rock On!!' sequel

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be seen in the sequel to �Rock On!!�, is excited that she will be singing her own song in the film. She says she feels blessed to land the opportunity. Shraddha said: "I'm very excited about 'Rock On 2', and more than that, I'm very excited to be singing my own song in the film. I'm playing a musician in the film. But there's still a lot of time for that film." She says she had loved the original Farhan Akhtar-starrer when it released in 2008. "When 'Rock On!!' had released, I had made sure I wanted to be part of the sequel. I feel lucky and blessed to be part of the sequel," added Shraddha, who will soon be seen in �ABCD 2�. IANS