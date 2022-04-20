Shraddha Kapoor's crystal pendent in Stree has a special connect, here's what

Mumbai: Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy has created huge wave of excitement and at the same time curiosity on who exactly is Shraddha Kapoor in the film. Since the film is set in Chanderi, Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to be dressed in the Indian attire. While everyone has been talking about the actress' look in the film, little does anyone know that the crystal pendent which she is wearing in the film is not part of her look but something which was given to her by the locals.

During the shoot of the film, Shraddha was going through a lot of sleepless nights and disturbing dreams. When she discussed it with the team she was suggested to keep a blessed object with her at all times. When the locals heard of this, they bought a chanted crystal pendent and gave it to Shraddha Kapoor to help her with a peaceful stay.

While the crystal did help Shraddha relax a little bit, director Amar Kaushik liked how the crystal pendent was merging with her look and made it part of Shraddha's character.

Dinesh Vijan presents Stree, a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios. The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and is set to release on 31st August 2018.