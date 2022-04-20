Shraddha anxious about romancing Aditya in 'Ok Jaanu'

Mumbai:�Having entertained the audience with their subtle romance in "Aashiqui 2", actress Shraddha Kapoor hopes she is able to recreate the same chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur in "Ok Jaanu". "Yes maybe it is a pressure to some extent, but this is a totally different film and we play characters that we have never played before. I hope people enjoy the film," Shraddha told PTI, when asked if there is a sense of pressure to recreate the magic of "Aashiqui 2". Directed by Shaad Ali, Karan Johar's home production "Ok Jaanu" is a remake of hit Tamil film "Ok Kanmani". Meanwhile, the response to the trailer of Shraddha's next film "Baaghi", opposite Tiger Shroff, is garnering positive response. The 27-year-old actress is nervous about what would be their reaction to the romantic-action film, directed by Sabbir Khan, which will release on April 29. "I get nervous before every release. It always feels like a debut is being made," says Shraddha. Besides her film commitments, the actress is excited about walking the ramp for designer Masaba at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2016. "I have been wanting to walk for Masaba since a long time and it's finally happening, so I am very excited. Masaba is incredibly talented. I am very excited to see what she has in store for me, to wear on the ramp," she said. The "Haider" actress, who is the showstopper for Masaba, is thrilled as well as nervous about walking the ramp. "The best part is that you get to be a muse for a designer and showcase their design. It is the faith and belief that the designer has in you, that they want you to be their muse, so I think that's a very special thing," Shraddha said. "One of the challenging things is probably to walk like a model, because they are so graceful, confident and amazing, to be like that can be challenging," she said. For her collection, Masaba has tied up with fitness tracker maker Fitbit. "I am a Fitbit addict, and it's awesome that Masaba and Fitbit have collaborated together," she said. Considering that she is in the profession of glitz and glamour, Shraddha tries to stay true to herself. "I try to be true to who I am, so I like to style myself according to that. It becomes less challenging if you enjoy the process," she added. Masaba will display her collection on ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week here tomorrow.