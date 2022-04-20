Shraddha ages in 'Haseena...'

Mumbai : Actress Shraddha Kapoor has given a glimpse of her younger and older looks in the upcoming film "Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai" in which she plays underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar.





"Younger and older. Thank you Apoorva Lakhia (director) for giving me the opportunity to play this character and for holding my hand throughout. 'Haseena'," Shraddha captioned the photo that she posted on Twitter on Monday.





The photo features both the looks. In the first one, Shraddha is seen sitting on a throne-like chair, sporting a mint-green churidaar and kurta with a dupatta crossing her chest. The minimal make-up and kohl look complements her attire.





In her older version, the "Baaghi" star looks more intense in a black salwar-kameez. This time, her head is covered with a scarf.





Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor will play the notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim in the biopic.





It is said that Sonakshi Sinha was earlier finalised to play Haseena but the actress reportedly walked out due to date issues.





Last seen on the screen in Shaad Ali's "Ok Jaanu", a remake of Mani Ratnam's "Ok Kanmani", Shraddha will next star in "Half Girlfriend", directed by Mohit Suri.





--IANS



