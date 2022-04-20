Show NASA there is no place like home on Earth Day

Washington: Just like last year's global selfie, NASA is inviting people across the globe to share pictures and videos of their favourite places on Earth using social media - and tag them #NoPlaceLikeHome - on Earth Day that falls on April 22. �At NASA, we explore lots of planets and there is a lot to love: the mountains on Mars, the rings of Saturn, the 99.77-degree axial tilt of Uranus. But how about a little something for the home team? It�s Earth Day. Let�s explore our home planet, too,� the US space agency said in a statement. �We want you to share with NASA and the world views of your corner of Earth - your favourite place, whether it is a local park, your vacation spot or Mt. Everest. Our question to you is a simple one: What is your favourite place on Earth?� it added. �This year, we are opening up the request to include Vine and Instagram videos. Just be sure to include the hashtag #NoPlaceLikeHome - no matter what social media platform you are posting on,� NASA pointed out. Scientists from NASA and around the world have now discovered more than 1,800 planets beyond our solar system. �But so far, we have not found any that match the complexity of Earth. And it is this complexity that challenges Earth scientists as they seek to figure out how the whole planet works as a system,� the statement continued. �In the next two weeks and on Earth Day, we will be sharing NASA�s views of Earth - from our satellites, from our research aircraft, and even from our scientists themselves at work in the field,� it added. Earth has oceans, forests, deserts, ice sheets, rain, snow, an atmosphere. And we have life. �These are some of the things that NASA�s 20 Earth-orbiting missions observe and measure in our quest to build the most complete understanding possible of our dynamic planet,� NASA said. One can also get on board now by using #NoPlaceLikeHome emoji as his or her profile pic. Join Facebook or Google+ events and invite your friends to participate too. IANS