Shoulder injury further dents Saha's recovery prospects

Kolkata: Already out of the Indian squad for the first three tests against England due to a left thumb injury, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is now nursing a shoulder problem which he picked up while rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

It has been learnt from sources close to Saha that the 33-year old stumper picked up the knock during a gym session at the NCA.

Saha missed out on the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to the thumb injury and hoped to recover in time for the five-match England test series.

But alongwith Dinesh Karthik, who is expected to be the first choice keeper now, Rishabh Pant was included as the second wicketkeeper as Saha could not be ready in time.

Saha, who last played the first Test against South Africa in Cape Town, could also be needing a surgery for his shoulder injury which a source close to him said.

Saha picked up the thumb injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he turned out for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, his shoulder injury was first picked up in South Africa while taking a catch during the first Test.

"It became serious after he hurt the same part during a gym session at the NCA under a senior physio. It has now aggravated and could be serious," an insider said.

Saha has played 32 Tests for India scoring 1164 runs averaging 30.63. He has taken 75 catches and effected 10 stumpings, earning a name for himself as one of the finest wicketkeepers in the game.