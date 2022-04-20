Should Neerja be India�s official entry to Oscars this year?

Mumbai: The makers of Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja feel the film should be India�s entry to the Academy Awards for 2016. �I think this is the film that deserves to go...I think it will make India proud. So, I think �Neerja� has to be India�s entry to the Oscars (this year),� Fox Star Studio CEO, Vijay Singh, told reporters last night. Singh also revealed that they plan to release the film in different countries. �Neerja has been a learning lesson for all of us. This is just the beginning...We want to release the film in lot of countries like Taiwan and others who don�t look at Bollywood films. It is a long race,� he added. The Ram Madhvani-directed film narrates the story of an ordinary 23-year-old girl, Neerja, a flight stewardesses, who saved hundreds of passengers who were hijacked on an Pan Am flight. She, posthumously, went on to become the youngest recipient of country�s highest gallantary award, Ashok Chakra. The biopic, which also had actors Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku and Jim Sarbh in lead roles, garnered good response at the box office as well as from critics.