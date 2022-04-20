Should Be Back With Sporting Events in a Couple of Months: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Manika Batra's Instagram Live

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the country should be ready to host some of the sporting events in a couple of months and the government wants not just the top but all athletes to resume training as soon as possible.

The Sports Authority of India has already drawn up the Standard Operating Procedure regarding resuming sporting activities.

"I want the sporting activity to begin as soon as possible. I'm hoping that in next couple of months' time we should be ready with at least some of the events," Rijiju said during an Instagram chat with Indian table tennis star Manika Batra.

—PTI