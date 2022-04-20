Short track speed skating worlds may be postponed to year-end

Lausanne: The International Skating Union (ISU) World Short Track Speed Skating Championships could possibly be postponed to the end of this year, the ISU has announced here.

The ISU said that the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, which was originally scheduled for March 13 to 15 in Seoul, South Korea, couldn't be staged as planned due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, reports Xinhua news agency.

Then the ISU considered the possibility of postponement or relocation in a new statement released on Saturday on its website, saying "a rescheduling and/or relocation of the Championships within the current season, even if the season would be extended by several weeks after its normal end in early April, cannot be reasonably considered."

"During the coming weeks, the ISU will evaluate in cooperation with all stakeholders whether the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2020 could possibly be held later in the year, but in any case not before mid-October 2020."

The ISU also confirmed that all other ISU events for the season 2019-20 remained scheduled as planned.

—IANS