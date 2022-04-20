Short of oxygen supply, B'luru hospital shifts Covid patients

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru hospital has shifted its patients including those who are Covid-19 positive, to other government and private hospitals after running short of oxygen supply, an official said on Tuesday.

"For damage control and on precautionary measures we plan to shift all oxygen dependent patients to various government and private hospitals," said an official from Kempe Gowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

Incidentally, the hospital foresaw the shortage and anticipated that a low oxygen hypoxic crisis may occur on Monday.