Short film 'Incognito' to be turned into feature by Anurag Kashyap and team

From Short to Feature: Ravi Muppa's Hitchcockian Thriller 'Incognito' Takes a Bold Leap, Set to Unfold a Gripping Tale of Morality and Conscience in the Hands of Anurag Kashyap's Production Magic.

Guwahati: Short film Incognito by filmmaker Ravi Muppa is set to be developed into a feature film, which will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.

The short, a Hitchcockian thriller narrating the story of a motel receptionist who captures hidden visuals of guests and sells those on the internet to earn extra bucks, has been showcased at various film festivals across the globe, including Palm Springs Shortfest, Tirana and LA Shorts.



The feature adaptation will be produced by Kashyap and Ranjan Singh along with Nicholas Weinstock and Divya D'Souza of Invention Studios.



''Incognito is a uniquely sharp, nervous and unflinching film, and its journey so far confirms our belief in it. We are happy to partner with Invention Studios to take this story ahead in a feature film," said Kashyap, who also executive produced the short film.

Incognito follows a lonely motel receptionist who makes an extra buck by selling the hidden-cam videos of his unsuspecting guests on the internet but when one such guest turns out to be a young girl at risk of being trafficked, he faces a crisis of conscience -- and a mission.



Muppa is a Mumbai-based filmmaker who served as the writer on Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala and The Family Man, the Prime Video series from Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

—PTI