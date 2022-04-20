Short Circuit Causes Fire In Election Control Room

Haldwani: A fire broke out due to a short circuit in the election control room setup in the MBPG College here. The control room was closed down for over two hours. Several important tasks were held up during this period. A control room for the General elections has been set up in the MB PG College. The election process is being monitored from here only. At around 12 noon today, a fire broke out in the room due to an electric short circuit. At the time of the fire around 20 people were known to be working here. There was an electric failure due to the fire and several important tasks were held up for over 2 hours. The situation was soon brought under control and normalcy was restored. No major damage has been reported in the fire.