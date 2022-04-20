Shops, Markets To Open Till 8 PM: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Dehradun (The Hawk): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has instructed all District Magistrates to ensure that the shops and markets are opened till 8 PM. He has issued instructions for opening the markets on Saturdays and Sundays from next week. He said that people would be given permission to go for morning walk from 5 AM as the people had been facing problems.

The CM issued these orders from the Secretariat while conducting video conferencing with the DMs of all the districts for COVID-19 protection. He also asked the DM to run awareness campaigns for combating Dengue. Special thrust should be laid on cleanliness and hygiene. The CM said that a special plan should be made for combating Dengue in those places which had been affected severely last year. The availability of platelets should be ensured. The Municipal Corporations and local bodies should conduct regular fogging. The doctors should coordinate with the media for raising awareness. Special thrust should be laid on removing water logging. A cleanliness drive should be held 1 day in a week. The CM said that special attention should be given to the drinking water supply. The water lines get damaged in the monsoons leading to possibility of outbreaks of diseases. The public representatives should maintain dialogue with the people. The CM said that the surveillance system would be strengthened for effective control of COVID-19. The people who are in home quarantine should be monitored regularly. Action would be taken against people violating the rules. The CM said that the Corona recovery rate has improved in the state. He asked all the DMs to be vigilant. He said that more than 1700 tests are being conducted daily. Testing would also start at Mukteshwar from Monday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Amit Negi, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Saujanya, SA Murugeshan, Pankaj Pandey and DG Health Amita Upreti.