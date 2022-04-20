Shopping Malls Closed In U'khand

Dehradun: Shopping malls across Uttarakhand were closed on Thursday till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The order was issued by Health and Family Welfare Secretary Nitesh Jha.

Multiplexes, schools and colleges have already been closed in the state by a decision taken by the state cabinet last week.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh assured people that the state government is fully prepared to deal with any exigency.

Asking people not to pay heed to rumours, he said essential services like water, electricity, health and sanitation are being provided. Supply of food grains, edible oil, vegetables, fruits, petrol and diesel, besides items of daily use is being maintained.

Essentials will not be in short supply even in the future, Singh assured.

He reiterated his appeal to people to maintain caution and avoid visiting crowded places, unnecessary travel, socialising and follow the guidelines issued by the state government. PTI